DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

QUETTA - District Education Officer (DEO) Lasbela Muhammad An­war Jamali on Friday distributed appointment orders among 16 rela­tives of employees who had died in Education Department Lasbela. The Ceremony was attended by District Officer Educa­tion (Male) Lasbela Haji Naveed Ahmed Hashmi, GTA Lasbela Chairman Abdul Wahid Soomro, Ahmed Khan Ronjho and others organized by DEO of Lasbella. On this occa­sion, District Officer Edu­cation (Male) Lasbela Haji Naveed Ahmed Hashmi, Chairman of GTA Lasbela Abdul Wahid Soomro spoke and congratulated the candidates recruited on the quota. They hoped that those employees recruited on the quota, would perform their du­ties with diligence and dedication. The speakers thanked the authorities for completing the pro­cess of appointments un­der the family quota in a transparent manner on behalf of the Balochistan Government.