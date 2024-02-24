DG CAA’s removal sought

KARACHI - The director general (DG) Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resignation is sought over his failure to revive Paki­stani flights to four Euro­pean countries in the last four years. The demand was made by the CAA Offi­cers Association in a letter penned to the secretary of aviation. The DG CAA has failed to revive Pakistani flights to the four European countries despite the pas­sage of four years, the let­ter read. The suspension of Pakistani flights to Eu­ropean countries is causing billions of rupees in loss to the airlines. Appointment of a ‘professional’ DG CAA is the need of the hour to address the issue, the offi­cers said in a letter written to the secretary of aviation. Earlier it emerged that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is likely to lift restrictions on the flight operation of Pakistani aircraft, includ­ing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on European routes. The sources close to the development revealed that a pivotal meeting of the EASA’s safety board had been scheduled for May 2024, where the future of PIA is expected to be a focal point for discussion.