DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

LARKANA - DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy police­men at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards. He added that the DIG had empha­sized taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as the use of fireworks. The spokes­man said the district po­lice had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts. The police would also ensure sectar­ian or religious harmony on the occasion.