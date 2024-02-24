Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

APP
February 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -   DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy police­men at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards. He added that the DIG had empha­sized taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as the use of fireworks. The spokes­man said the district po­lice had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts. The police would also ensure sectar­ian or religious harmony on the occasion.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024