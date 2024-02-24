Eco imperative

PPPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his election campaign on January 29, 2024, while answering students’ questions, stated, “Till 2050, Pakistan’s most significant issue is climate change.” This highlights the importance of the phrase “climate change” at both national and international levels.
The people of Pakistan have endured numerous crises and migrations since 2003, particularly in the Sindh province in 2010 and 2022, due to climate change. Internationally, this topic holds significance as governments garner substantial funding from the global community to combat climate change and promote afforestation.
Climate change is exacerbating vulnerabilities and risks for the rural population, constituting 61% of Pakistan’s total population. Not only does this population feed the entire nation, but climate change is also impacting Pakistan’s economy.
Despite billions of dollars being allocated by governments internationally to preserve the ecosystem, there is still a pressing need to reduce carbon emissions, especially from China and the USA, rather than relying solely on financial contributions.
This is a humble plea that the upcoming government incorporates climate change into its state or national agenda. The earth and its ecosystem are integral to various aspects of life, including politics, funding, and livelihoods. Without a sustainable ecosystem, these activities become untenable, as the earth remains the sole habitat capable of sustaining life.
AMJAD SARGANI,
Karachi.