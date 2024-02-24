Electoral watchdog clears three candidates from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Though the PTI indicating to challenge February08 polls in Supreme Court, the top electoral watchdog yesterday cleared three candidates from Islamabad rejecting objections by opponents backed by PTI.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) , removing the objections, notified the victories in the favour of candidates Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Raja Khurram Nawaz.
All three candidates contested elections over the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from constituencies includes NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48. The PTI had earlier moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the notification issued by ECP in the favour these candidates. “In pursuance of the Islamabad High Court order dated 19-02-2024 an injunctive order was passed whereby the operation of Notification No F.2(5)/2024-Cord. dated 11-02-2024 of returned candidates of the constituencies No NA-46 ICT-I, NA-47 ICT-II and NA-48 ICT-III was suspended. The Hon’ble High Court has decided the petition vide order dated 21-02-2024 expressly subject to the final decision of the pending Election petitions,” it stated. “Now the Commission (ECP)after hearing the parties has finally disposed of the petitions filed by Aamer Masood contesting candidate NA-46 ICT-I, Shoib Shaheen contesting candidate NA-47 ICT-II, and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Ch. Azhar Mehmood contesting candidates NA-48 ICT-Ill, in light of the order passed by the Islamabad High Court.