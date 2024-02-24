Saturday, February 24, 2024
EOC, PPC ink MoU to create awareness about children’s diseases

APP
February 24, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Special Secretary Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that the role of media was of prime importance in creating aware­ness regarding keeping the children safe from various chronic diseases in­cluding polio.

He was addressing a function at Pe­shawar Press Club (PPC) here on Fri­day wherein a memorandum of un­derstanding (MoU) was also signed between the Emergency Operation Centre KP and PPC with regard to cre­ating awareness in society about the consequences of various diseases among children.

The MoU was signed by Special Sec­retary Health, Abdul Basit and Presi­dent Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik. 

On the occasion Communication Of­ficer of the UNICEF, Shadab Younus, Vice President PPC Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, for­mer PPC president Muhammad Riaz and Chairman PPC Health Committee, Irshad Ali were present.

Financial assistance of Rs2.4m provided to family of late doctor

Under the agreement, the PPC would also be provided with facilities includ­ing the inverter air- conditions, print­ers, photo copiers and other necessary equipment.

