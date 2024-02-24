EOC, PPC ink MoU to create awareness about children’s diseases

PESHAWAR - Special Secretary Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that the role of media was of prime importance in creating aware­ness regarding keeping the children safe from various chronic diseases in­cluding polio.

He was addressing a function at Pe­shawar Press Club (PPC) here on Fri­day wherein a memorandum of un­derstanding (MoU) was also signed between the Emergency Operation Centre KP and PPC with regard to cre­ating awareness in society about the consequences of various diseases among children.

The MoU was signed by Special Sec­retary Health, Abdul Basit and Presi­dent Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik.

On the occasion Communication Of­ficer of the UNICEF, Shadab Younus, Vice President PPC Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, for­mer PPC president Muhammad Riaz and Chairman PPC Health Committee, Irshad Ali were present.

Under the agreement, the PPC would also be provided with facilities includ­ing the inverter air- conditions, print­ers, photo copiers and other necessary equipment.