EOC, PPC ink MoU to create awareness about children’s diseases

PESHAWAR - Special Secretary Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit has said that the role of media was of prime importance in creating awareness regarding keeping the children safe from various chronic diseases including polio.
He was addressing a function at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here on Friday wherein a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Emergency Operation Centre KP and PPC with regard to creating awareness in society about the consequences of various diseases among children.
The MoU was signed by Special Secretary Health, Abdul Basit and President Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik.
On the occasion Communication Officer of the UNICEF, Shadab Younus, Vice President PPC Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, former PPC president Muhammad Riaz and Chairman PPC Health Committee, Irshad Ali were present.
Under the agreement, the PPC would also be provided with facilities including the inverter air- conditions, printers, photo copiers and other necessary equipment.