Famous poet Ali Zaryoun sets to start showbiz journey with 'murshid role'

Famous poet Ali Zaryoun will be seen in the role of ‘Murshid’ or saint in his debut film ‘Daghabaaz Dil’.

Zaryoun is popular among the masses with his poetry becoming famous especially among the young lot.

In ‘Daghabaaz Dil’ Mehwish Hayat and Ali Rehman are playing the lead roles directed by Wajahat Rauf, while the teaser of the film - based on a romantic and comedy story - has been released.

Ali Zareon has recently said that his character is very interesting and the audience will like it when they watch the film.

Ali said this is his first film while mentioning that after the scene was taken, director Wajahat Rauf said "Ali Mian you are a one-take actor", which is good to hear for any actor.

In a social media post, he also shared a picture with Mehwish Hayat, in the caption of which he said that this picture was taken after the end of the scene at Sakhi Hasan graveyard.

In the caption, the poet wrote "After completing the scene of the film, we went to the grave of Jun Sahib, recited Fatiha and informed about the two letters written to Jun Sahib, which I did not send because the address was not known however, Mehwish said that he is and will remain an unforgettable poet.

Ali Zareon's film 'Daghabaaz Dil' will be screened in theaters on Eid-ul-Fitr.