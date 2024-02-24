Farhan's fiery fifty fires Qalandars to 175/6 against Kings

Sahibzada Farhan's outstanding half-century, coupled with a significant contribution from the lower middle order, powered Lahore Qalandars to set a challenging target of 176 runs for Karachi Kings during the 10th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the packed Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Sahibzada Farhan led the charge with an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls, including four boundaries and an equal number of sixes, anchoring the innings as Lahore Qalandars reached 175/6 in their 20 overs. Despite losing Fakhar Zaman early for just 6 runs to Mir Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen added a valuable 26 runs before being trapped lbw by Tabraiz Shamsi.

The middle order saw contributions from Ahsan Hafeez (8) and Jahandad Khan (12), both falling to the combined efforts of the Karachi Kings' bowlers. Shai Hope managed a quick 21 off 13 balls, but his dismissal alongside Sikandar Raza, who was out for a duck, momentarily halted the Qalandars' momentum. However, George Linde's late cameo of 26 not out off 13 balls ensured Lahore ended on a high note.

Karachi Kings' bowlers had their moments with Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali each taking two wickets for 31 and 29 runs, respectively, while Shamsi also bagged a couple, conceding 42 runs in his spell.