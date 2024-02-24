Film making competition of Gwadar University concludes

QUETTA - The Art and Film making competition hosted by Gwadar University concluded after displaying a range of creative talent from aspiring artists and filmmakers on Friday.

The closing ceremony was held at the main seminar Hall of Gwadar University which was attended by esteemed personalities including Moulana Hidayath-ur Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of Gwadar University Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir, the Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurang Zaib Badini, Principal GDA Raja Imtiaz Hussain, Reg­istrar University Dolat Khan, Dean Faculty of So­cial Science Prof Dr. Jan Muhammad, Competi­tion Judges, guests, Senior Faculty members and students. The two-day event was attended by a large number of people who witnessed competi­tion in various categories ranging from painting and sketches to short film production. The chief guest of the event and the newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman said in his address that Gwadar should be recognized not only because of CPEC but also because of our talented youth.

During the closing ceremony, the Vice-Chancel­lor of the university Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir commended the participants for their exception­al talent and dedication to the arts. He empha­sized the importance of such events in fostering creativity and innovation among the youth and urged the participants to continue pursuing their artistic endeavors.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Aurang Zaib Badini also graced the occasion with his pres­ence and lauded the efforts of the university in organizing such a vibrant and inclusive compe­tition. He highlighted the significance of art and film making in cultural expression and commu­nity development.

The highlight of the second day was the prize distribution ceremony, where winners across different categories were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. From mesmerizing paintings to thought-provoking short films, each winner received recognition for their unique vi­sion and artistic prowess. The winners expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their talents on such a prestigious platform and vowed to continue honing their skills in the world of art and filmmaking.