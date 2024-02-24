Financial assistance of Rs2.4m provided to family of late doctor

LAHORE - In a historic move, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram has issued a cheque of Rs 2.4 million to the family of the late Dr. Nasim Banu, a postgraduate doctor who tragi­cally passed away while on duty at King Edward Medical University. Speaking at a press conference held at the University on Friday, the minister expressed grati­tude to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, and all relevant officers for their relentless efforts in ensuring financial support for the bereaved fam­ily. “This assistance marks a significant milestone in the medical profession,” he stated, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the financial aid provided to the family of a trainee doctor posthu­mously. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz emphasized the ex­ceptional nature of the relief package, noting the collaborative efforts of Min­ister Professor Dr Javed Akram, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, and university staff in facilitating support for Dr. Nasim Banu’s family. The assistance amount of Rs 2.4 million will be transferred to the late doctor’s mother, the minister confirmed, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the welfare of the medical community in Punjab.