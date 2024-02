Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival

BAHAWALPUR - For preparations of Bahawalpur Liter­ary and Cultural Festival, the third co­ordination meeting was held under the supervision of Additional Commission­er Consolidation Ashfaq Hussain Sial at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by vari­ous officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Additional Commis­sioner Coordination Aftab Hussain, Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Deputy Registrar Pub­lic Affairs Fatima Mazhar, and other of­ficials from different departments.