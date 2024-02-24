Saturday, February 24, 2024
Girl raped, strangled to death

Agencies
February 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A teenage girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by hanging her in Bilal Colony of Ko­rangi, Karachi, police said. According to details, mother of the deceased went to market to pur­chase vegetable and when returned found body of her 13-year-old daughter hanging with ceiling. The body was shifted to hospital where postmor­tem report proved that the girl was strangled to death after sexual abuse. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities and police af­ter registering a case against unidentified murder started investigations.

