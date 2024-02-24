Girl raped, strangled to death

KARACHI - A teenage girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by hanging her in Bilal Colony of Korangi, Karachi, police said. According to details, mother of the deceased went to market to purchase vegetable and when returned found body of her 13-year-old daughter hanging with ceiling. The body was shifted to hospital where postmortem report proved that the girl was strangled to death after sexual abuse. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities and police after registering a case against unidentified murder started investigations.