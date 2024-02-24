Gold rates decrease by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs214,100 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs215,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs183,556 from Rs184,585, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,260 from Rs169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,040 from $2,051.