Gong ceremony held at PSX to celebrate closing of ECP

KARACHI - A gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange to cele­brate closing of Enterprise Chal­lenge Pakistan (ECP), a business competition for school children in Pakistan. The ceremony was also part of the effort to raise awareness on entrepreneurship amongst the youth of the coun­try through ECP – an initiative of Prince’s Trust International and SEED Ventures. Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is a compe­tition meant to give students a better understanding of busi­ness models through a business simulation game, one-on-one mentorship, coaching and peer support networking.

Prince’s Trust is a UK based Trust founded in 2015 by His Majesty King Charles III to ad­dress the global issue of youth unemployment. SEED Ventures is Pakistan based partner of Prince’s Trust under the aegis of which Enterprise Challenge Pak­istan was conducted. SEED Ven­tures employs ICIS approach to foster inclusive economic pros­perity through ecosystem devel­opment and impact investments.

To mark the closing of Enter­prise Challenge Pakistan and to open the trading day, the gong was struck by the winning stu­dent of the competition, Syeda Shiza Ali, amidst the presence of the Chief Guest, HE Ms Sarah Mooney, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi; HE Mr Andrew Dalgleish, Deputy Brit­ish High Commissioner to Paki­stan; Mr Shabir Randeree, Chair­man Prince’s Trust International; Mr Will Straw, CEO Prince’s Trust International; Mr Faraz Khan, Founder and Director SEED Ventures; Ms Shaista Ayesha, CEO SEED Ventures; Ms Maha Salman, Programme Director for Enterprise Challenge Pakistan at SEED Ventures, and Mr Farrukh H. Khan, MD and CEO PSX among others. The gong ceremony also included an important session on investor awareness for stu­dents. This session conducted for students of business studies, fo­cused on the importance of capi­tal raising for business growth and scalability using the PSX platform. The session included the various options available for companies to access funds for growth from PSX and running successful businesses alongwith how this is also an opportunity to invest in good businesses.

Welcoming the guests at the occasion, Mr Farrukh Khan, MD and CEO PSX, stated, “The En­terprise Challenge Pakistan is a great opportunity for the youth of Pakistan to showcase their entre­preneurial spirit and innovation. This aligns well with the efforts of PSX to disseminate investor and issuer education. As drivers of the Financial Literacy Initiative under which the Investor Aware­ness Sessions are carried out by PSX, we invest in our youth, our students and our young men and women so that they are empow­ered to save, invest, and dream big for their future.”