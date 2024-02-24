Saturday, February 24, 2024
IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl’s brick kiln community

February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   On the occasion of the In­ternational Day of Social Justice, the Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) with the collaboration of the International Labour Or­ganization (ILO) Pakistan and the Labour Depart­ment ICT organized a free medical camp for the brick kiln community here on Friday. According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Admin­istration, Dr Abdullah Ta­basum, the camp was held under the supervision of Commissioner IESSI, which was participated by various dignitaries and medical personnel. The event was graced by the Country Director ILO Geir Thomas Tonstol. The Director General Chief Commissioner Office and the Director of Labour & Industries also partici­pated in the camp. Screen­ings for Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes, Cholesterol, and HbA1c levels, among oth­er tests were conducted in the camp. Additionally, attendees benefited from eye and breast cancer screenings and received valuable awareness on diabetes, hypertension, child nutrition devel­opment, and the use of sugar and gluten-free products. Commissioner Social Security, Rabia Au­rangzeb, expressed satis­faction with the event’s outcome, noting that over 500 individuals availed free medical treatment in the camp. In a gesture of support to the communi­ty’s children, school bags, uniforms, first aid kits, and other gifts were also distributed in the camp.

