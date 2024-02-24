IG Islamabad holds open court

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital City Po­lice Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday held an online open court to give the residents direct access to the police high ups, a public rela­tions officer said. He said that the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan responded to the public queries via phone calls from 02:00pm to 03:00pm. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers for their im­mediate solution. Most of the problems that were mentioned were the citizen’s personal and were related to police sta­tions. Speaking to the citizens, the ICCPO said that the police were striving hard to redress public issues as early as possi­ble. He said the purpose of such initiatives was aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public. People from across the city put their proposals before the ICCPO. Most of the issues were related to citizen personal matters, investigation matters, early disposal of cases and oth­ers. The Capital Police Chief told the viewers that the federal capi­tal has witnessed a clear reduc­tion of crime incidents due to ef­fective policing measures, hard work of the cops and swift ac­tion on “Pucar-15” calls. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police and report any suspicious activ­ity on Pucar-15 helpline.