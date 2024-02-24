IMF Endeavour

The recent statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ex­pressing its eagerness to engage with Pakistan’s new government to ensure macroeconomic stability serves as a strong positive re­minder for us to prioritise economic stability in the country. Taking into consideration the recent political turmoil and impending financial chal­lenges following this year’s contentious elections, such engagement with the IMF is absolutely imperative, and must be taken seriously.

Pakistan’s past reliance on short-term IMF bailouts shows our go-to method of addressing issues in our economic situation. Last year, Pak­istan narrowly dodged default thanks to a short-term IMF bailout, but with the current programme set to expire in April, the spectre of financial instability is still looming. The fact that Pakistan is now eyeing a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF to manage its mounting debt under­scores how pressing the situation is now. We cannot afford to downplay the urgency of proactive engagement with international financial institu­tions to safeguard our economic future. The IMF’s readiness to collabo­rate with the new government clearly signals that it is time to roll up our sleeves and confront our economic challenges head-on. Despite concerns raised about the transparency and fairness of recent elections, the IMF’s willingness to engage signals its confidence in Pakistan’s ability to steer its economy in the right direction. Julie Kozack’s acknowledgment of Pak­istan’s efforts to maintain fiscal discipline and economic stability during the interim government’s tenure is encouraging and validates the efforts we have made to address economic issues with diligence.

With the IMF’s support, Pakistan aims not only to stabilise its econo­my but also to shield the most vulnerable members of society from the adverse impacts of economic upheaval. However, achieving macroeco­nomic stability is not a task for the faint-hearted. It demands determi­nation, stringent fiscal policies, and bold structural reforms to address deep-rooted economic imbalances.

As Pakistan navigates these turbulent economic waters, it is imper­ative that we stand shoulder to shoulder with international partners like the IMF, leveraging their expertise and resources to find a path to­ward sustainable growth and prosperity for all Pakistanis. By placing the well-being of our citizens at the forefront, we can set course for a brighter, more resilient future, but for this, collaboration with global fi­nancial stakeholders is paramount.