ISLAMABAD - The founder of PTI imran Khan letter written to IMF is although damaging for the country but it may not have any adverse impact on Pakistan economic and political affairs as it is likely to be ignored by IMF.
The letter is an attempt to inflict irreparable damage to the country, the founder of PTI imran Khan aims at undermining Pakistan through an IMF program for personal political gains. Through Barrister Ali Zafar, the founder of the party imran Khan declared, “We will write a letter to the IMF, urging them to refrain from lending to Pakistan in the next program”, Facing severe criticism internationally for sensationalizing Pakistan’s internal issues, the founder pti imran Khan may cause significant harm to the economy and citizens through such tactics. As Pakistan’s economy struggles, the the government has secured multiple installments from the IMF through its efforts. Acknowledged by the public, the IMF loans have contributed to improving Pakistan’s economic situation.
The decision to write a letter to the IMF by the founder of the political party could lead to severe economic and social consequences for Pakistan. It appears that the sole purpose of such letters is to create domestic headlines and add uncertainty and chaos, according to Hussain Haqqani Pakistan ex ambassador for the United States who said this on x. Renowned economic analyst Farrukh Saleem says the letter by imran Khan to the IMF is beyond the scope and expertise of the IMF. It is worth considering, “If petrol is at 500 rupees per liter, who will suffer? If it’s one dollar at 400 rupees, who will be affected?” questions Farrukh Saleem. He further said the PTI founder’s intention with this letter is to damage Pakistan’s international credibility and gain leverage at any cost. US based scholar Michael Kugelman in his comments on X says this type of letter will likely be overlooked and deemed insignificant. The PTI founder’s perspective is extremely alarming, considering Pakistan’s urgent need for new loans, and its absence could be detrimental to the economy, warns Michael Kugelman.