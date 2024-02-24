India beat Pakistan to level Pak-India T20 Blind cricket series

LAHORE - Sunil Ramesh’s 87 helped India beat Pakistan by 46 runs in the second match of the three-match Pak-India Bilateral Blind T20 Cricket Series at ICC Cricket Acad­emy Dubai, UAE on Friday. Pakistan again won the toss and opted to bowl first, a strategic move considering the dew factor. India, seiz­ing the opportunity, put up a daunting total of 224 runs on the scoreboard within the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Sunil Ra­mesh showcased his batting ability with an impressive 87 runs off 61 balls, while Venkatesh Rao and Ajay Kumar Reddy contributed with 56 and 42 respectively. Despite their efforts, Paki­stani bowlers, led by Zafar Iqbal who claimed only one wicket, struggled to break through consistently. In re­ply, Pakistan’s batters start­ed confidently but faltered under the pressure of the challenging target. Despite valiant efforts from Salman, who scored a resilient 58 off 42 balls, and contributions from Badar Munir 30 off 16 balls and Nisar Ali’s 25 runs, Pakistan fell short, reaching 178-6 in their allotted overs. Ajay Reddy, Durga Rao, and Debaraj made crucial break­throughs for India.