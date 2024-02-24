India beat Pakistan to level Pak-India T20 Blind cricket series

LAHORE - Sunil Ramesh’s 87 helped India beat Pakistan by 46 runs in the second match of the three-match Pak-India Bilateral Blind T20 Cricket Series at ICC Cricket Academy Dubai, UAE on Friday. Pakistan again won the toss and opted to bowl first, a strategic move considering the dew factor. India, seizing the opportunity, put up a daunting total of 224 runs on the scoreboard within the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Sunil Ramesh showcased his batting ability with an impressive 87 runs off 61 balls, while Venkatesh Rao and Ajay Kumar Reddy contributed with 56 and 42 respectively. Despite their efforts, Pakistani bowlers, led by Zafar Iqbal who claimed only one wicket, struggled to break through consistently. In reply, Pakistan’s batters started confidently but faltered under the pressure of the challenging target. Despite valiant efforts from Salman, who scored a resilient 58 off 42 balls, and contributions from Badar Munir 30 off 16 balls and Nisar Ali’s 25 runs, Pakistan fell short, reaching 178-6 in their allotted overs. Ajay Reddy, Durga Rao, and Debaraj made crucial breakthroughs for India.