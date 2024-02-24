Iran denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

DUBAI - Iran denied on Friday that it had provided ballistic missiles to Russia, after the United States said there would be a severe international response to any such move. Earlier it was re­ported in the media that Iran had provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic weapons to Russia, deep­ening military cooperation between the two U.S.-sanc­tioned nations. The Biden administration warned Iran on Thursday of a “swift and severe” response from the in­ternational community if the Islamic Republic had provid­ed ballistic missiles to Russia. “Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on the X platform. “(That) is rooted in Iran’s adherence to interna­tional law and the UN Char­ter,” it added. U.N. Secu­rity Council restrictions on Iran’s export of some mis­siles, drones and other tech­nologies expired in October. However, the United States and the European Union re­tained sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme amid concerns over exports of weapons to its proxies in the Middle East and to Russia. Iran initially denied supplying drones to Russia but months later said it had provided a small number before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.