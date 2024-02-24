Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for post-war Gaza that envisions local Palestinian officials without links to Hamas or its foreign backers governing the territory. The proposal, swiftly rejected by the Palestinian Authority, was submitted to Netanyahu’s security cabinet late Thursday and would also see the Israeli army persisting in its war on Hamas until it achieves key goals. Those include dismantling Hamas, and securing the release of all hostages, according to the proposals, which were seen by AFP on Friday. After the war ends, Gaza’s civil affairs would be run by “local officials with administrative experience”. A key element of the plan was the dismantling of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. Israel has alleged that several employees of UNRWA took part in the October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The United Nations sacked the employees accused by Israel and has begun an internal probe of the agency. Since the Israeli allegations emerged several countries have suspended their funding to the agency. Some elements of the Netanyahu plan conflict with Washington’s vision for post-war Gaza.