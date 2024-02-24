Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Issue of allocation of reserved seats for SIC yet to be resolved

Issue of allocation of reserved seats for SIC yet to be resolved
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 24, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Since the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has yet not been resolved, the top election regulatory body in the current scenar­io is allotting a majority of the seats to PML-N in centre. According to the proportion, the ECP al­loted twenty reserved seats for women in the Na­tional Assembly from Punjab and majority in the favour of the former ruling party (PML-N), sources in the ECP revealed. The pending matter of award­ing seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will take some time to be resolved as independent can­didates backed by PTI joined the SIC. According to the formula, the electoral watchdog has so far de­cided about PML-N, PPP, IPP and others.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024