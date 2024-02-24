Issue of allocation of reserved seats for SIC yet to be resolved

ISLAMABAD - Since the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has yet not been resolved, the top election regulatory body in the current scenar­io is allotting a majority of the seats to PML-N in centre. According to the proportion, the ECP al­loted twenty reserved seats for women in the Na­tional Assembly from Punjab and majority in the favour of the former ruling party (PML-N), sources in the ECP revealed. The pending matter of award­ing seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will take some time to be resolved as independent can­didates backed by PTI joined the SIC. According to the formula, the electoral watchdog has so far de­cided about PML-N, PPP, IPP and others.