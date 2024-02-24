Issue of allocation of reserved seats for SIC yet to be resolved

ISLAMABAD - Since the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has yet not been resolved, the top election regulatory body in the current scenario is allotting a majority of the seats to PML-N in centre. According to the proportion, the ECP alloted twenty reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Punjab and majority in the favour of the former ruling party (PML-N), sources in the ECP revealed. The pending matter of awarding seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will take some time to be resolved as independent candidates backed by PTI joined the SIC. According to the formula, the electoral watchdog has so far decided about PML-N, PPP, IPP and others.