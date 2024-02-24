KAPRA starts registration drive to facilitate services sector

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Revenue Authority (KAPRA) has initiated a province-wide regis­tration drive to facilitate and ease ser­vices for business individuals and insti­tutions related to the service sector in the province.

Director-General of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Revenue Authority, Fozia Iqbal, directed the formal initiation of the registration drive across the prov­ince starting from Monday, February 26, which will continue without any in­terruption until March 9.

Teams of officers from the KP Reve­nue Authority will be stationed at the premises of business individuals and in­stitutions associated with service provi­sion to facilitate registration in collabo­ration with the revenue authority.

According to Director-General KP Revenue Authority Fozia Iqbal, the purpose of initiating the registration drive is to further ease the process of registration for business individu­als associated with service provision across the province.

“Our teams will come to your door­step to facilitate you with registration in collaboration with KP Revenue Au­thority,” she added. Fozia Iqbal said that paying taxes is our national duty.

“Not only will your taxes make our province financially stable, but they will also be spent on development pro­jects in your area, which will further ex­pand opportunities for your businesses and lead our province towards prosper­ity”, she added.