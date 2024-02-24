Saturday, February 24, 2024
Kartapur Corridor a symbol of peace,says President

MATEEN HAIDER
February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi has said the Kartapur Corridor was a symbol of peace and Pakistan always welcomed Sikh Yatrees to visit their sacred places extending them all possible facilities. 

During his visit to Kar­tarpur Corridor in Narow­al, the president said that Pakistan, through the cor­ridor had sent a message to the world, expressing its desire for peace.

He said such more steps of inter-religion harmo­ny would promote peace and stability in the re­gion. “Sikhism has always taught peace and unity, bringing people together”, President Alvi said add­ing that Pakistan’s initia­tives for the convenience of Sikh pilgrims were com­mendable. 

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Project Management Unit briefed the president on the measures taken to fa­cilitate Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur Sahib. 

President Alvi was in­formed about the Sikh re­ligion and the history of Kartarpur Sahib. Later, he visited various places in Kartarpur Sahib and appre­ciated the arrangements made for pilgrims. The pres­ident also visited the muse­um and Langar Khana.

MATEEN HAIDER

