KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan

KAGHAN - Following the severe winter condi­tions in Upper Mansehra, where Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than three feet of snow, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Friday ini­tiated an extensive effort to restore essential services and infrastructure disrupted by heavy snowfall.

According to the details, the operation was led by KDA Chief Executive Officer Jamal Ahmed and Di­rector General Shabir Khan to reopen major access routes such as the Shogran Road and clear land­slide debris and fallen rocks to allow smooth two-way traffic.

During operation Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) Road was cleared to resume travel between Kaghan and Naran and ensuring safety and facilitating tour­ists at popular tourist destinations like Lake Saif-ul-Malook by deploying heavy machinery to remove gla­cier obstacles.