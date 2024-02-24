King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans

Prince Harry is being kept far away from King Charles succession plans as “no one trusts” him in the Firm.



King Charles’ cancer was reportedly discovered in the early stages. However royal expert Tom Quinn believes that it may be more serious, since succession planning for the king has already begun, and the Prince of Wales is at the heart of it.

"Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now,” he told The Mirror.



He continued: “Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

Prince Harry deepened the rift between him and the royals when he wrote his memoir Spare and called them out for mistreatment. Tom says the royals are afraid to include him in succession planning as he may “run straight to the media.”

He added: "Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."

