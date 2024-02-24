Legendary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his 42nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The 42nd death anniversary of fa­mous Urdu poet and prose writer Josh Malihabadi was observed on Friday. His real name was Shabbir Hassan Khan, but he used the pen name Josh Malihabadi.

He started his practical life by working in Dar-ul-Tarjuma Usma­nia (Hyderabad State). He lost both his job and state citizenship due to a poem against the system of Hy­derabad. After arriving in Delhi, he started the journal “Kaleem”. Josh Malihabadi continued to be con­nected to All India Radio as well. In addition, he served as editor of “Aaj Kal”, the Indian government’s official magazine. In 1954, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award. He be­gan collaborating on the Urdu dic­tionary’s creation alongside Maulvi Abdul Haque, the founder of Anju­man Taraqqi-e-Urdu, after relocating to Pakistan in 1955.

Josh’s prominent poetry works in­clude Rooh-e-Adab, Shaer ki Raatain, Naqsh o Nigar, Shula Aur Shabnam, Fikr o Nishat, Janun-O- Hikmat, Harf o Hikayat, Ayat o Naghmat , Arsh o Farsh, Ramsh o Rang, Sumbal o Sala­sil, Saif o Sabu, Sarud o Sarosh, Samo­om o Saba, Taloo-e- Fikr, Ilhaam o Ifkaar, Mohid o Mufakkir, Najoom o Jawahir, Josh kay 100 Sher, Paigham­ber-e-Islam, Josh Key Marseeay. The famous books of Josh Malih Abadi are Maqalat-e-Zarrin, Auraq-e-Sahar, Irshadaat, Jazbaat-e-Fitrat, Maqalat-e-Josh, Mukalmaat-e-Josh and Yaa­don ki Barat. He was posthumously awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2013.