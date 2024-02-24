Lincoln Corners bring together communities and inspire future leaders, says Kristin

LAHORE - US Consul General Lahore Kristin Hawkins signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new Lincoln Corner to be established at the Quaid-e-Azam Library (QAL), here on Friday.

Director General (DG) Punjab Public Libraries Kashif Manzoor signed the MoU for the QAL. The QAL is a research and reference library which was established in 1984. The library caters to the need of a large number of students from all parts of the country while the place is thronged by the large number of competitive examination aspirants. The QAL is also famous for its 19th century neoclassi­cal architecture and houses Lawrence and Mont­gomery halls. The building is witness to multiple epoch-making events in history.

Consul General Kristin Hawkins visited differ­ent parts of the library and admired its historicity. She also interacted with the Chief Librarian and researchers there. In her address during the MoU signing at the Lawrence Hall, she said it gives her immense pleasure to lay foundation of the second Lincoln Corner at the QAL in heart of the city of La­hore after the Information Technology University (ITU). She said these corners are the welcoming spaces for open dialogues, bringing together di­verse people for important conversations, adding that our Lincoln Corners bring together commu­nities and inspire future leaders. “At these spaces, the Pakistani youth can access new educational re­sources, STEM activities, cultural programs, speaker programs, and skills building,” she said, adding that the U.S. Mission runs 18 Lincoln Corners through­out Pakistan with six in Punjab and this one at the Quaid-e-Azam will make the number 19.

“We look forward to open the Lincoln Corner in a few months within the QAL and see the Pakistani youth benefit from this resource center,” Kristin responded to a query. The DG Kashif Manzoor, speaking on the occasion, said the establishment of Lincoln Corner at the QAL will provide research­ers and students access to new data forums and e-library resources besides fostering understanding among the people of the two countries.