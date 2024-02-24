Mateen Asif clinches 2nd Nayza National Armwrestling Championship title

International player Mateen Asif emerged as title winner in the 2nd Nayza National Armwrestling Championship 2024 that concluded here on Saturday.

In the senior -80kg category, Mateen Asif displayed outstanding armwrestling prowess and outsmarted his opponent Haroon Khokar while Mukram Asif claimed the third position. In the youth division for the -85kg weight class, Abdul Aziz, President of Major Armwrestling, emerged victorious, with Hamad Butt and Hamza Butt finishing in second and third places, respectively.

The heavyweight +85kg category saw Shazil Ali taking the top spot, followed by Hassan Butt and Muzammil Khawar. Additionally, Shahbaz Baig, Mudassir Jutt, and Haider King claimed the first, second, and third positions in the -75kg category, respectively. The -60kg category was dominated by Huzaifa Shah, with Sajjad Shah and Mian Ahmed completing the podium.

Tournament organizer Nauman Malik praised the event's ability to attract national and international talent. "The remarkable participation from both national and international competitors has truly enhanced the stature of this championship." He expressed optimism about the future of armwrestling in Pakistan, envisioning the nation's athletes achieving international acclaim.

Reflecting on his victory and the platform provided by Nayza, Mateen Asif said: "Having represented Pakistan on international stages before, I am deeply grateful to Nayza for nurturing such talent. This support is pivotal for our athletes to excel and bring international honours to our country."

The Nayza National Armwrestling Championship 2024 Season 2 saw a staggering participation of 500 competitors from across Pakistan, competing in six major categories, including many national and international players.