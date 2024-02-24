Multan’s first woman commissioner takes charge

MULTAN - The first female commis­sioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan assumed the charge of her office here on Friday. Speaking to officers, she termed posting in the city of saints as an honor and expressed gratitude towards the Punjab govern­ment which entrusted her with the task of develop­ment in Multan division. She expressed her determina­tion to serve the residents of the Multan division and promised to take practical steps to address their prob­lems. She said doors of the commissioner’s office would remain open to the public and promised to prioritize merit-based solutions to citizens’ problems. She said that exemplary measures would be taken to eradicate corruption and the culture of red-tapism. She priorit­sed revitalizing infrastruc­ture in the health and edu­cation sectors and aimed to enhance cleanliness, beau­tification, and overall qual­ity throughout the division. Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Additional Commissioner consolidation Rana Akhlaq, Director Development Rubi­na Kosar, Assistant Commis­sioner General Mehr Sajid, and Deputy Director Infor­mation Iram Saleemi were present on the occasion.

COMMISSIONER PAYS VISIT TO CHILDREN COMPLEX TO REVIEW HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Newly deputed Commis­sioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan after assum­ing the office on Friday paid a visit to Children Complex to review the health facili­ties being extended there. She inspected old and new emergency wards and in­quired about the health of the patients and asked their attendants about the healthcare facilities in the health facility. She directed the administration to up­grade inn and waiting areas for the attendants adding that it was the only hospi­tal for kids in South Punjab where hundreds of patients were being cured on daily basis. She checked the stock of medicines too. The com­missioner stated that the Punjab Government was taking practical steps to ex­tend basic healthcare facili­ties to the public.