Multan’s first woman commissioner takes charge

MULTAN - The first female commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan assumed the charge of her office here on Friday. Speaking to officers, she termed posting in the city of saints as an honor and expressed gratitude towards the Punjab government which entrusted her with the task of development in Multan division. She expressed her determination to serve the residents of the Multan division and promised to take practical steps to address their problems. She said doors of the commissioner’s office would remain open to the public and promised to prioritize merit-based solutions to citizens’ problems. She said that exemplary measures would be taken to eradicate corruption and the culture of red-tapism. She prioritsed revitalizing infrastructure in the health and education sectors and aimed to enhance cleanliness, beautification, and overall quality throughout the division. Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Additional Commissioner consolidation Rana Akhlaq, Director Development Rubina Kosar, Assistant Commissioner General Mehr Sajid, and Deputy Director Information Iram Saleemi were present on the occasion.
COMMISSIONER PAYS VISIT TO CHILDREN COMPLEX TO REVIEW HEALTHCARE FACILITIES
Newly deputed Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan after assuming the office on Friday paid a visit to Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended there. She inspected old and new emergency wards and inquired about the health of the patients and asked their attendants about the healthcare facilities in the health facility. She directed the administration to upgrade inn and waiting areas for the attendants adding that it was the only hospital for kids in South Punjab where hundreds of patients were being cured on daily basis. She checked the stock of medicines too. The commissioner stated that the Punjab Government was taking practical steps to extend basic healthcare facilities to the public.