Naqvi meets Maryam, congratulates on nomination as Punjab CM

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Maryam Nawaz, PML’s nominee for the slot of Punjab chief minister, in Jati Umra on Saturday, Dunya News has reported.

During the meeting, Naqvi congratulated Maryam on her nomination.

He told her that being the first elected woman chief minister of Punjab would go down as a bright example in history.

Naqvi prayed for Maryam’s success and expressed hope that she would write a new history of public service in the province.

The caretaker chief minister also briefed Maryam on ongoing development projects in the province.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz commended Naqvi as the caretaker CM and his services to the people of Punjab. She assured him she would continue to work on the ongoing projects initiated by him.