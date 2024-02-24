Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Naqvi meets Maryam, congratulates on nomination as Punjab CM

Naqvi meets Maryam, congratulates on nomination as Punjab CM
Web Desk
6:17 PM | February 24, 2024
National

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Maryam Nawaz, PML’s nominee for the slot of Punjab chief minister, in Jati Umra on Saturday, Dunya News has reported.

During the meeting, Naqvi congratulated Maryam on her nomination.

He told her that being the first elected woman chief minister of Punjab would go down as a bright example in history.

Naqvi prayed for Maryam’s success and expressed hope that she would write a new history of public service in the province.

The caretaker chief minister also briefed Maryam on ongoing development projects in the province.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz commended Naqvi as the caretaker CM and his services to the people of Punjab. She assured him she would continue to work on the ongoing projects initiated by him.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708751954.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024