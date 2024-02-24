NDMA issues alert after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant departments to ensure precautionary arrangement to manage any emergency situation. The NDMA Technical Team and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that a westerly wave was entering from 25th February 2024 and might persist till 27th February, the advisory said. However, under the influence of the intruding weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). It added that the snowfall might disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.