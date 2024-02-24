Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NDMA issues alert after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast

NDMA issues alert after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast
Agencies
February 24, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and pro­vincial disaster management authorities and relevant de­partments to ensure precau­tionary arrangement to man­age any emergency situation. The NDMA Technical Team and Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) fore­cast that a westerly wave was entering from 25th Febru­ary 2024 and might persist till 27th February, the advi­sory said. However, under the influence of the intruding weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltis­tan (GB), Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK). It added that the snowfall might disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shan­gla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the fore­cast period.

Financial assistance of Rs2.4m provided to family of late doctor

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024