NDMA issues alert after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and pro­vincial disaster management authorities and relevant de­partments to ensure precau­tionary arrangement to man­age any emergency situation. The NDMA Technical Team and Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) fore­cast that a westerly wave was entering from 25th Febru­ary 2024 and might persist till 27th February, the advi­sory said. However, under the influence of the intruding weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltis­tan (GB), Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK). It added that the snowfall might disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shan­gla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the fore­cast period.