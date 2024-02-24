Newly elected MNAs start getting Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD - At the time when national lead­ership is busy in formation of the government, the newly elected MNAs are also wrangling individ­ually to get official residence of their own choice.

The Capital Development Au­thority is responsible to man­age and maintain the Parliament Lodges but the offices of the Depu­ty Speaker National Assembly and Deputy Chairman Senate are man­dated to do allotments to the par­liamentarians.

Whether it was a pressure or complaint but CDA was forced to remove its old Director Parliament Lodges and MNA hostel and ap­pointed a new officer few days ago.

Sources informed that MNAs are in the hurry to get suitable accom­modations and for that purpose they are trying to get the posses­sion of the desired lodge without having proper allotment.

On Friday, at least five residenc­es of the former MNA’s who could not pave their way for next assem­bly were vacated by CDA.

The lodges under the use of former MNAs Nawab, Munwara Begum, Salaudin Ayubi, Maiza Hameed and Bilal Khan were got vacated by the enforcement teams of the CDA to accommodate new arrivals. Sources informed that the operation in this regard would remain ongoing on Saturday and Sunday to takeover the posses­sion of all lodges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the parliamentarians enjoy lavish family suites by paying just Rs 6,000 per month, which origi­nally cost millions of rupees to the public exchequer.

According to the Terms and Con­ditions for Allotment of Suites in Parliament Lodges and Govern­ment Hostel as approved by the House and Library Committee, the Members of the National Assem­bly and Senators are entitled to get family suites on the principle of one member one suite.

However, clause 4 of the same rules clearly states further that members having their own houses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi shall not be allotted a suite in Parliament Lodges, but MNAs and Senators are continuously violating the said rule. In outgoing assembly, dozens of lawmakers declared their house in Islamabad and Rawalpindi but they were remained using govern­ment residence as well.