Newly elected MNAs start getting Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD - At the time when national leadership is busy in formation of the government, the newly elected MNAs are also wrangling individually to get official residence of their own choice.
The Capital Development Authority is responsible to manage and maintain the Parliament Lodges but the offices of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Deputy Chairman Senate are mandated to do allotments to the parliamentarians.
Whether it was a pressure or complaint but CDA was forced to remove its old Director Parliament Lodges and MNA hostel and appointed a new officer few days ago.
Sources informed that MNAs are in the hurry to get suitable accommodations and for that purpose they are trying to get the possession of the desired lodge without having proper allotment.
On Friday, at least five residences of the former MNA’s who could not pave their way for next assembly were vacated by CDA.
The lodges under the use of former MNAs Nawab, Munwara Begum, Salaudin Ayubi, Maiza Hameed and Bilal Khan were got vacated by the enforcement teams of the CDA to accommodate new arrivals. Sources informed that the operation in this regard would remain ongoing on Saturday and Sunday to takeover the possession of all lodges.
It is pertinent to mention here that the parliamentarians enjoy lavish family suites by paying just Rs 6,000 per month, which originally cost millions of rupees to the public exchequer.
According to the Terms and Conditions for Allotment of Suites in Parliament Lodges and Government Hostel as approved by the House and Library Committee, the Members of the National Assembly and Senators are entitled to get family suites on the principle of one member one suite.
However, clause 4 of the same rules clearly states further that members having their own houses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi shall not be allotted a suite in Parliament Lodges, but MNAs and Senators are continuously violating the said rule. In outgoing assembly, dozens of lawmakers declared their house in Islamabad and Rawalpindi but they were remained using government residence as well.