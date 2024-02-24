Newly-elected MPAs of Sindh Assembly to take oath today

The inaugural session of the Sindh Assembly for the oath-taking of the newly-elected MPAs will be held at the Sindh Assembly building today (Saturday) at 11:00am.

According to sources, the newly-elected members will take an oath as lawmakers in the inaugural session, after which they will elect the House’s speaker under the assembly rules.

As per the ECP’s results, PPP won the most provincial assembly seats (84) followed by MQM-P (28), while independent candidates bagged 14, GDA 2, and JI two seats in the February 8 polls in Sindh. Additionally, the PPP got 26 reserved seats for women and minorities, with the MQM-P being allocated eight reserved seats as per their strength in the assembly.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday announced the names for key positions in the Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media after PPP's parliamentary party meeting, the former foreign minister said that Murad Ali Shah would be PPP’s candidate for Sindh chief minister slot. He said that Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed would be PPP’s candidate for Sindh Assembly speaker and deputy speaker offices, respectively.