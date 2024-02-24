Ombudsman stresses timely redressal of public complaints

LAHORE - The Federal Ombudsman for insur­ance organised a two-day 4th annual national conference at its regional of­fice, focusing on reviewing the depart­ment’s performance over the previous and current years. The conference also included a briefing on the redressal of public complaints related to insurance companies. The event was attended by all regional heads of the department, advisors, consultants, and CEOs of in­surance companies.

Chaired by Federal Ombudsman for Insurance Dr Khawar Jameel and hosted by Regional Advisor in-charge Lahore Abdul Basit Khan, the confer­ence emphasised the need to expedite measures for providing quick and ef­ficient justice to complainants regard­ing insurance companies.

Abdul Basit Khan highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance is ensuring relief within 60 days by addressing complaints from the busi­ness community and other complain­ants. Special efforts are being made to raise public awareness in this regard.

Dr KhawarJameel and Abdul Basit Khan revealed that 5736 complaints were registered with the Federal Om­budsman for Insurance in the last year, with 5017 complaints being im­mediately resolved. They also noted that complainants received relief amounting to 2.73 billion rupees dur­ing the year. Abdul Basit Khan pointed out that complaints related to insur­ance companies have increased due to the public awareness campaigns of the Federal Ombudsman for Insurance. He mentioned that last year, 4740 com­plaints were registered, while this year the number has risen to 5736, in­dicating increased public awareness.

Dr KhawarJameel and Abdul Ba­sit Khan stressed the gradual cre­ation and enhancement of awareness among insurance policyholders. Hon­orary shields were awarded to officers of the Federal Ombudsman for Insur­ance and representatives of insurance companies. It was also emphasised that misselling would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Abdul Basit Khan and other Regional Advisor-in-charges of the Federal Ombudsman reiterated their commitment to en­suring the swift delivery of justice to consumers. The conference also dis­cussed the possibility of increasing the number of regional offices from 7 and establishing them in more cities for the benefit of more customers.