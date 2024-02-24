One killed, another injured in firing incident

SARGODHA - A man was gunned down while an­other sustained gun shots here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police sta­tion on Friday. Police spokesperson said that Nasir(45) and Ameer (34) were travelling to Sargodha on a mo­torcycle from Kohliaan when some outlaws opened fire at them near Chak Mubarak. Resultantly,Nasir died on the spot while his companion sus­tained injuries. Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to THQ Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

OLD ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE

A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity here in the limits of Harnooli police station on Friday. Po­lice said that Muhammad Shair (50) r/o Harnooli had an old enmity with Naveed, Qadir and Ajmal.On the day of incident,they killed him after open­ing fire at him. Further investigation was under way.

‘SARGODHA DAY’ OBSERVED

The Sargodha Arts Council observed ‘Sargodha Day’ on Friday and organized a ceremony. According to a handout is­sued here, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: ‘’The artists reflect societal conditions through their cre­ations and skillful individuals can play a key role in developing an active soci­ety’’. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tawqir Kazmi, Director Infor­mation Naeem Malik, President Board of Management SAC Dr HR Tabassum, and Director Arts Council Asad Ahmad Rabbani were also present. President Board of Management SAC Dr Haroon ul Rasheed Tabassum said that Sargod­ha emerged as an exhibition of exis­tence on February 22, 1903. “121 years have passed, and this city has made a name for itself in many fields. It is a city of falcons, poets, writers, heroes, literati, legal professionals, and artists. On this occasion, mystical poetry was presented, and a cultural programme was also organized. The commission­er awarded individuals from various fields, including Dr Tabassum, Enaam Khan, Meher Asif Haneef, Jehanzaib Qa­mar, Tariq Abu Zar, Dr Ghalib Shah, Sa­man Sultan, Iqbal Latif, Bashir Haider, Tariq Mahmood, Anwar Sadidi, Mum­taz Arif, Asif Raz, Asim Ludhianvi, Mu­hammad Iqbal, Abid Kanwal, Munzah Guindi, Kaneez Fatima, Najma Mansoor and Riaz Moghal.