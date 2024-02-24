One killed, another injured in firing incident

SARGODHA - A man was gunned down while another sustained gun shots here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Friday. Police spokesperson said that Nasir(45) and Ameer (34) were travelling to Sargodha on a motorcycle from Kohliaan when some outlaws opened fire at them near Chak Mubarak. Resultantly,Nasir died on the spot while his companion sustained injuries. Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to THQ Bhera for necessary legal formalities.
OLD ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE
A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity here in the limits of Harnooli police station on Friday. Police said that Muhammad Shair (50) r/o Harnooli had an old enmity with Naveed, Qadir and Ajmal.On the day of incident,they killed him after opening fire at him. Further investigation was under way.
‘SARGODHA DAY’ OBSERVED
The Sargodha Arts Council observed ‘Sargodha Day’ on Friday and organized a ceremony. According to a handout issued here, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: ‘’The artists reflect societal conditions through their creations and skillful individuals can play a key role in developing an active society’’. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DG PHA Tawqir Kazmi, Director Information Naeem Malik, President Board of Management SAC Dr HR Tabassum, and Director Arts Council Asad Ahmad Rabbani were also present. President Board of Management SAC Dr Haroon ul Rasheed Tabassum said that Sargodha emerged as an exhibition of existence on February 22, 1903. “121 years have passed, and this city has made a name for itself in many fields. It is a city of falcons, poets, writers, heroes, literati, legal professionals, and artists. On this occasion, mystical poetry was presented, and a cultural programme was also organized. The commissioner awarded individuals from various fields, including Dr Tabassum, Enaam Khan, Meher Asif Haneef, Jehanzaib Qamar, Tariq Abu Zar, Dr Ghalib Shah, Saman Sultan, Iqbal Latif, Bashir Haider, Tariq Mahmood, Anwar Sadidi, Mumtaz Arif, Asif Raz, Asim Ludhianvi, Muhammad Iqbal, Abid Kanwal, Munzah Guindi, Kaneez Fatima, Najma Mansoor and Riaz Moghal.