Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 30 outlaws held in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested more than 30 outlaws in­volved in different crimes. In the first attempt, Bas­al police arrested Bilal and Zubair. Both had alleged­ly shot dead Osama Fareed r/o Domel over a matrimo­nial dispute. In another at­tempt, police arrested sev­en drug peddlers Shahid Nawaz, Abid Ali, Noaman Ali, Nasir Ali Muhammad Taufeeq, Asif Khan and Shahbaz and recovered more than 5kg hashish and 10 litre liquor from their possession. In another at­tempt, Hasanabdal police arrested 23 accused for vi­olating sound system/ loud speaker act during a dance party. In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Shafiq Ahmad and recov­ered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024