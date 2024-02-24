Over 30 outlaws held in Attock

ATTOCK - Police have arrested more than 30 outlaws involved in different crimes. In the first attempt, Basal police arrested Bilal and Zubair. Both had allegedly shot dead Osama Fareed r/o Domel over a matrimonial dispute. In another attempt, police arrested seven drug peddlers Shahid Nawaz, Abid Ali, Noaman Ali, Nasir Ali Muhammad Taufeeq, Asif Khan and Shahbaz and recovered more than 5kg hashish and 10 litre liquor from their possession. In another attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested 23 accused for violating sound system/ loud speaker act during a dance party. In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Shafiq Ahmad and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.