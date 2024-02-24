Over 30 outlaws held in Attock

ATTOCK - Police have arrested more than 30 outlaws in­volved in different crimes. In the first attempt, Bas­al police arrested Bilal and Zubair. Both had alleged­ly shot dead Osama Fareed r/o Domel over a matrimo­nial dispute. In another at­tempt, police arrested sev­en drug peddlers Shahid Nawaz, Abid Ali, Noaman Ali, Nasir Ali Muhammad Taufeeq, Asif Khan and Shahbaz and recovered more than 5kg hashish and 10 litre liquor from their possession. In another at­tempt, Hasanabdal police arrested 23 accused for vi­olating sound system/ loud speaker act during a dance party. In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Shafiq Ahmad and recov­ered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.