Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan facing formidable challenges: Murad Ali Shah

Pakistan facing formidable challenges: Murad Ali Shah
Web Desk
12:16 PM | February 24, 2024
National

Sindh’s chief minister-designate Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the federal and provincial governments facing formidable challenges in their upcoming tenures.

Talking to media in Sindh Assembly, Shah, who is going to become the only chief minister of Sindh, holding the top provincial office third time, said that the country facing several difficulties. “Hopefully, we will jointly guide Pakistan out of these hardships,” he added.

Shah said that the Speaker Sindh Assembly and chief minister’s election will be held on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Commenting on the opposition parties protest over elections, Murad Ali Shah said, “they will protest outside, we will take oath here”. “Hopefully, they will not take the law in their hands”.

“If found an opportunity, I will give the account of each and every seat, how we won and why our seats dropped from expectations,” he said.

Sindh MPAs take oath amid opposition protests against ‘rigging’

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to form the next government in Sindh for record fourth consecutive time and Murad Ali Shah has been picked to be the party’s nominee for provincial chief minister slot.

Addressing a press conference following PPP’s Sindh parliamentary committee meeting, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced the name of Murad Ali Shah as the party’s candidate for Sindh chief minister.

“We will request him to take the responsibility of this post again. But this time round we have to beat our own record,” Bilawal said.

Murad Ali Shah was first elected Sindh chief minister in 2016. After the 2018 general elections, he was nominated again for the coveted office by the party leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto also announced that Naveed Anthony would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly deputy speaker. He further said that Awais Shah would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly speaker.

Several protestors arrested ahead of Sindh assembly oath taking session

In the Feb 8 general elections held on 130 general seats of the Sindh Assembly, the PPP had secured 87 seats.

The PPP enjoys a comfortable majority in the house, and it doesn’t need support from any other party to get its speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister elected.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708751954.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024