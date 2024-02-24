Saturday, February 24, 2024
Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen ties

MATEEN HAIDER
February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the gov­ernments as well as peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. This was discussed during telephone contact between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Fri­day. Iranian Foreign Minister, on behalf of the leader­ship and people of Iran, congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024. FM Jilani deeply ap­preciated the warm wishes from the brotherly peo­ple of Iran. “Since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Min­ister to Pakistan earlier this month, the two countries have fully restored official engagements”, foreign Of­fice spokesperson mumtaz Zahra said in a statement.

MATEEN HAIDER

