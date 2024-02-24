Pakistan must not miss ‘Green Hydrogen’ revolution in just energy transition: Experts

ISLAMABAD - The experts at the seminar on Green Hydrogen generation prospects to chip in just energy transition in the country emphasized that Pakistan amid emerging trend of non-carbon eco-friendly fuels must not miss the opportunity to achieve clean energy transformation.
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s Network for Clean Energy Transition (NCET) organized the seminar titled “Public Private Dialogue titled ‘Exploring the Potential of Green Hydrogen in hard to abate Sectors of Pakistan” here.
Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI in his opening remarks said the hydrogen as an element is highly reactive in nature that evades isolation in nature and forms bonds with other elements that is either carbon or oxygen that makes it complicated through its nature.
Dr Suleri said, “Almost 90 million tonnes of carbon is produced annually in the world that causes 800 million tonnes of CO2 emissions to produce it. However, there is a worldwide debate on making it’s production eco-friendly but the amount of energy required for this is a cost intensive enterprise.”
He explained that hydrogen was of different nature namely the blue hydrogen which was produced by splitting methane gas molecules, the green hydrogen by water hydrolysis and the pink hydrogen was created through nuclear energy source.
The SDPI Executive Director underlined that that major challenge was the availability of electrolyzers to produce hydrogen whereas the US was producing electrolyzers globally and regionally India and China were striving to produce efficient hydrolyzers.
Greenko, he said was an electrolyzer producing Indian firm, the students and researchers working on the subject should explore its model to learn through it for efficient hydrogen production solutions.