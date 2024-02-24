Pakistan’s Presidential Election likely on March 09

Pakistan’s presidential election will be held on March 09, citing sources at the election commission.

The presidential election’s schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan today.

The ECP sources said that the President will be elected before the Senate’s election after formation of governments in the centre and provinces.

After oath-taking of assemblies’ presidential election will be held.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari will be presidential candidate of the coalition partners including the PML-N, People’s Party and other allies.

Sources shared that the election of the 14th President of the country will be held on March 09.

The PPP and the PML-N were agreed over the name of Asif Zardari to be elected as head of the state during their power-sharing dialogue.

Electoral College

The electoral college for indirect presidential election comprises of the members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

In the election, the Senate and National Assembly’s members votes are counted as single votes.

The votes cast by the provincial assembly legislators are adjusted so as to give each province an equal share in the election. Therefore, each provincial assembly has 65 votes equivalent to the strength of Balochistan Assembly, which has minimum number of members.

The weightage of the total members of other provincial legislatures will be decided according to fixed number of 65.