Pakistan secures $8.5b in loans in 7 months of ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has borrowed a $8.5 billion loan from international lenders in the first seven months (July to January) of the current fiscal year.
As per the official data, the country has received $6.31 billion in budget and project financing and another $2.2 billion came in State Bank of Pakistan’s account. In the month of January this year, the country had borrowed only $331.59 million from the International lenders. The inflows helped in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which earlier were depleting. The major financing $3 billion came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IMF disbursed $1.9 billion.
The government had budgeted $17.619 billion from multiple financing sources for the current fiscal year including $17.384 billion loans and $234.60 million grants. The government received only 48.3 percent in the period from July to January in the current financial year. According to the latest data, the country has received $508 million as CATIC (PAF), $2.41 billion from multilateral, $794.6 million from bilateral, $595.09 million from Naya Pakistan Certificate and $2 billion as time deposit loan in the first seven months of this fiscal year.
In multilateral sources, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed $620 million, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) $282.96 million, $1.058 billion from IDA of the World Bank and $200 million as IsDB (Short-term). In bilateral sources, Pakistan has received $595 million from Saudi Arabia as oil facilities, $25.67 million from the United States, $12.38 million from Korea and $30.64 million from France.
The pace of inflows was reduced in January, which was expedited in December gollowing the staff level agreement with the IMF in November last year. The international financial institutions had started releasing pending inflows for Pakistan. The World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank had recently announced loans for Pakistan.
Pakistan is expecting to receive more inflows from international financial institutions in the next couple of months. The country is expecting further $1.2 billion from the IMF and $1.5-4.5 billion from various international financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and AIIB within the current fiscal year. Talks with some other commercial entities were also at an advanced stage to materialise $3.5 billion projected commercial inflows.