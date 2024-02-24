The Invasion of Panama in 1989-1990, codenamed “Operation Just Cause,” marked a significant military intervention by the United States. Aimed at ousting Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, who was indicted on drug trafficking charges and accused of human rights abuses, the operation sought to restore democracy and stability. Beginning on December 20, 1989, with a massive aerial and ground assault, it swiftly overwhelmed Panamanian defence forces. Despite controversy over civilian casualties and violations of international law, the operation succeeded in capturing Noriega and installing a new government. The invasion reshaped regional politics and highlighted US military capabilities in the post-Cold War era.