Saturday, February 24, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Dictators ride to and fro on tigers from which they dare not dismount. And the tigers are getting hungry.” –Winston Churchill

February 24, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Invasion of Panama in 1989-1990, code­named “Operation Just Cause,” marked a sig­nificant military intervention by the United States. Aimed at ousting Panamanian dictator Man­uel Noriega, who was indicted on drug trafficking charges and accused of human rights abuses, the operation sought to restore democracy and stabili­ty. Beginning on December 20, 1989, with a massive aerial and ground assault, it swiftly overwhelmed Panamanian defence forces. Despite controversy over civilian casualties and violations of interna­tional law, the operation succeeded in capturing Noriega and installing a new government. The inva­sion reshaped regional politics and highlighted US military capabilities in the post-Cold War era.

