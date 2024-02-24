The Invasion of Panama in 1989-1990, code­named “Operation Just Cause,” marked a sig­nificant military intervention by the United States. Aimed at ousting Panamanian dictator Man­uel Noriega, who was indicted on drug trafficking charges and accused of human rights abuses, the operation sought to restore democracy and stabili­ty. Beginning on December 20, 1989, with a massive aerial and ground assault, it swiftly overwhelmed Panamanian defence forces. Despite controversy over civilian casualties and violations of interna­tional law, the operation succeeded in capturing Noriega and installing a new government. The inva­sion reshaped regional politics and highlighted US military capabilities in the post-Cold War era.