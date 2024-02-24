PDC organises white coat ceremony

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Dental College (PDC) recently hosted its distin­guished White Coat ceremony, a significant event attended by esteemed figures in the medical field, dedicated faculty mem­bers, enthusiastic students, and proud parents.

The event showcased key personalities, including CEO Dr. Iftikhar Husain, Prof Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof Dr. Saeed Anwar Executive Direc­tor, Prof Dr. Aman Khan, Princi­pal, PMC, and Prof Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Principal, PDC. Dr. Saba Siraj efficiently managed the proceedings as the stage sec­retary.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, commending their achievement in gaining admis­sion to the esteemed dental profession. He emphasized the importance of cultivating a pos­itive attitude of gratitude, pro­fessional competence, ethical values, and a profound love for learning while maintaining re­spect for teachers.

Prof Dr. Shamim Akhtar high­lighted PDC’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facil­ities and attitudinal training to produce well-mannered doc­tors. The ceremony also wit­nessed Dr. Nasiha Mottahir ad­ministering the oath to the potential dentists.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mos­hayyada, Dr. Laleena, Dr. Mah Noor, Dr. Gulsanga, and Dr. Ayesha shared their experiences and memories with the audience.