PDC organises white coat ceremony

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Dental College (PDC) recently hosted its distinguished White Coat ceremony, a significant event attended by esteemed figures in the medical field, dedicated faculty members, enthusiastic students, and proud parents.
The event showcased key personalities, including CEO Dr. Iftikhar Husain, Prof Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof Dr. Saeed Anwar Executive Director, Prof Dr. Aman Khan, Principal, PMC, and Prof Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Principal, PDC. Dr. Saba Siraj efficiently managed the proceedings as the stage secretary.
Addressing the audience, Prof Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, commending their achievement in gaining admission to the esteemed dental profession. He emphasized the importance of cultivating a positive attitude of gratitude, professional competence, ethical values, and a profound love for learning while maintaining respect for teachers.
Prof Dr. Shamim Akhtar highlighted PDC’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities and attitudinal training to produce well-mannered doctors. The ceremony also witnessed Dr. Nasiha Mottahir administering the oath to the potential dentists.
During the ceremony, Dr. Moshayyada, Dr. Laleena, Dr. Mah Noor, Dr. Gulsanga, and Dr. Ayesha shared their experiences and memories with the audience.