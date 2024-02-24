PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in upper KP districts

PESHAWAR - Another series of rains, strong winds and snowfall in up­per districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from February 25, an of­ficial of the Meteorological Department said here on Friday.

In this connection, Provincial Disas­ters Management Authority (PDMA), has issued a message to all district ad­ministrations to be alert. In view of the rains and snowfall, the district adminis­tration has been instructed to take pre­cautionary measures, DG PDMA Mu­hammad Qaiser Khan said.

Landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains, directives have been issued to district administration to en­sure availability of small and heavy ma­chinery, DG PDMA told media men.

He said in the event of a storm, people should stay away from power lines, di­lapidated buildings and structures, sign boards and billboards. Tourists and lo­cal population in sensitive upper are­as are instructed to be aware of weath­er conditions and take precautionary measures, he added.

He further said, in sensitive districts, the district administration should con­vey to the local population in local lan­guages.

In any emergency situation, all con­cerned organisations should be alert in the maintenance of road links and in case of road closure, alternative routes should be provided for traffic, he direct­ed the concerned department.

Passengers should be warned in ad­vance on provincial and national high­ways in sensitive areas.

He said, during this time, availability of emergency services personnel should be ensured and tourists should be in­formed about the weather situation. He said rains and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till February 27, while tourists should take special pre­cautions while travelling to these areas.