PHC extends Bangash’s bail till March 4

PESHAWAR - A Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Fazal Subhan, extended the interim bail of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash until March 04. The petitioner’s lawyer, Ali Zaman Advocate, informed the court about four similar cases against Kamran Bangash, noting that the court had dismissed the case related to Kohistan. Responding to the judge’s query about the plaintiff, Kifayatullah, the lawyer mentioned the lack of information about the plaintiff. The judge extended Kamran Bangash’s bail and adjourned the hearing until March 4.