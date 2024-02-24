PHC extends Bangash’s bail till March 4

PESHAWAR - A Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Fazal Subhan, extend­ed the interim bail of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Ban­gash until March 04. The petitioner’s lawyer, Ali Zaman Advocate, informed the court about four similar cases against Kamran Bangash, noting that the court had dismissed the case re­lated to Kohistan. Responding to the judge’s query about the plaintiff, Ki­fayatullah, the lawyer mentioned the lack of information about the plain­tiff. The judge extended Kamran Ban­gash’s bail and adjourned the hearing until March 4.