PM&DC achieves accreditation from World Federation for Medical Education

ISLAMABAD - At the time when national lead­ership is busy in formation of the government, the newly elected MNAs are also wran­gling individually to get official residence of their own choice.

The Capital Development Au­thority is responsible to manage and maintain the Parliament Lodges but the offices of the Deputy Speaker National As­sembly and Deputy Chairman Senate are mandated to do allot­ments to the parliamentarians.

Whether it was a pressure or complaint but CDA was forced to remove its old Director Par­liament Lodges and MNA hostel and appointed a new officer few days ago. Sources informed that MNAs are in the hurry to get suitable accommodations and for that purpose they are try­ing to get the possession of the desired lodge without having proper allotment. On Friday, at least five residences of the for­mer MNA’s who could not pave their way for next assembly were vacated by CDA.

The lodges under the use of former MNAs Nawab, Mun­wara Begum, Salaudin Ayubi, Maiza Hameed and Bilal Khan were got vacated by the en­forcement teams of the CDA to accommodate new arrivals. Sources informed that the op­eration in this regard would remain ongoing on Saturday and Sunday to takeover the possession of all lodges. It is pertinent to mention here that the parliamentarians enjoy lavish family suites by paying just Rs 6,000 per month, which originally cost millions of ru­pees to the public exchequer.

According to the Terms and Conditions for Allotment of Suites in Parliament Lodges and Government Hostel as ap­proved by the House and Li­brary Committee, the Members of the National Assembly and Senators are entitled to get family suites on the principle of one member one suite. How­ever, clause 4 of the same rules clearly states further that mem­bers having their own houses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi shall not be allotted a suite in Parliament Lodges, but MNAs and Senators are continuously violating the said rule. In out­going assembly, dozens of law­makers declared their house in Islamabad and Rawalpindi but they were remained using gov­ernment residence as well.