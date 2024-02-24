PML-N leads NA seat rankings with 107 seats, ECP announces party standings

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the party rankings for the National Assembly seats, with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) securing the first position, holding the most seats.

According to the ECP, PML-N has secured 84 general seats, 19 women's seats, and 4 seats for minorities. PML-N has become the major party in the National Assembly with a total of 107 seats.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) emerges as the second major party with the inclusion of independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). SIC has secured 81 seats; however, the allocation of reserved seats to the party is pending with the ECP.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has won 68 seats, ranking third in the party positions in the National Assembly. PPP obtained 54 general seats, 12 women's seats, and 2 minority seats.

The Muttahida Qumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) holds the fourth major parliamentary party position in the National Assembly with 17 general seats, 4 women's seats, and 1 minority seat. While, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) ranked fifth with 6 general and 1 women seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) hold the sixth and seventh positions in the National Assembly with 4 and 3 seats, respectively. Both parties secured 1 seat each reserved for women.

The Awami National Party (ANP) remained unsuccessful in securing a single seat in the National Assembly.

The ECP has released notifications for 7 out of 10 seats reserved for minorities, while the matter related to the remaining 3 minority seats is under observation. PML-N and PPP have obtained 4 and 2 seats, respectively, while MQM-P has secured only a single seat reserved for minorities.