PML-N, MQM-P engage in another round of talks over coalition formation

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday engaged in another round of talks over formation of coalition government.

According to sources, during the meeting, both sides agreed to prioritise national interests over political gains and to work together for the service of the people.

The PML-N team comprised party President Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Mashhood and Ataullah Tarar, while the MQM-P delegation included Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar.

During the meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the constructive and positive approach of MQM-P, stressing the importance of respecting the mandates of all political parties and upholding the dignity of votes.

He emphasised the need for all parties to collaborate in safeguarding the country from economic challenges.

Shehbaz, PML-N’s nominee for the slot of prime minister, also acknowledged the role of MQM-P during the no-confidence vote and in preventing Pakistan from defaulting.

The MQM delegates praised Shehbaz Sharif for his services to the nation, expressing hope that under his leadership, Pakistan and its people would find relief from prevailing issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment.