Saturday, February 24, 2024
PML-N respects opposition, says Uzma Bukhari

PML-N respects opposition, says Uzma Bukhari
Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Pak­istan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Uzma Bukhari has said the PML-N respected the op­position and wanted to take them along. Talking to the me­dia outside the Punjab Assem­bly on Friday, she urged the PTI backed candidates to fol­low rule of business, she said. Azma Bukhari said the PML-N was present in the house with its allies with a strength of two-third majority. She said people of Punjab wanted re­lief and solution to their prob­lems as they had no interest in politics of hue and cry. The PML-N in Punjab would set new development era under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, she said and added that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, people would see progressive in Punjab.

Staff Reporter

