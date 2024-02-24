PML-N respects opposition, says Uzma Bukhari

LAHORE - Pak­istan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Uzma Bukhari has said the PML-N respected the op­position and wanted to take them along. Talking to the me­dia outside the Punjab Assem­bly on Friday, she urged the PTI backed candidates to fol­low rule of business, she said. Azma Bukhari said the PML-N was present in the house with its allies with a strength of two-third majority. She said people of Punjab wanted re­lief and solution to their prob­lems as they had no interest in politics of hue and cry. The PML-N in Punjab would set new development era under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, she said and added that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, people would see progressive in Punjab.